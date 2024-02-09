Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.38% of Deckers Outdoor worth $50,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $832.41 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $723.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

