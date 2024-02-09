Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.06 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

