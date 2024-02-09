Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$38.42 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$39.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

