Desjardins Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$79.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

