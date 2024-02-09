DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

