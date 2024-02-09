DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $174.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $159.77 and last traded at $159.32, with a volume of 20143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

