Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

