DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DOCU stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.58, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

