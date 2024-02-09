Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $29.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

