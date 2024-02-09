DT Midstream (DTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 602.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

