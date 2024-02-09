Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $6,393,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

