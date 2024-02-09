Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.78.

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 1.5 %

DUOL opened at $185.26 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $324,110.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,395,027.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $33,231,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.