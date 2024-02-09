e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.