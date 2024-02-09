e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ELF opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 195,854 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.