Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.70

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.70 and last traded at $271.95, with a volume of 99620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.