Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

