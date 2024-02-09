Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 7,056 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

