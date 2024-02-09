Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

