Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

