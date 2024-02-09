Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Embraer has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.