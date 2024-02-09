EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.54

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.54 and last traded at $237.94, with a volume of 7746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.94.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

