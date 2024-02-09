Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.17.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

