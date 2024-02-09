Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.17.

NYSE:EMR opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

