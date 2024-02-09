Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.89.

EHC opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $47,295,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

