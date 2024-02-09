Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,629,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

