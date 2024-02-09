Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Enovis worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enovis by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of ENOV opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

