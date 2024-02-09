Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.51, but opened at $119.54. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 4,656,913 shares changing hands.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

