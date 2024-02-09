Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equifax were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $252.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $255.00.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

