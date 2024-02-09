Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.25. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.