Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

