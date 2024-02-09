Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Evergy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

EVRG opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.