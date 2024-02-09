Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$371.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

