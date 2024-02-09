Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
TSE TWM opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$371.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.