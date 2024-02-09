Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

DCPH stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

