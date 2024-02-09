Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.82. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,183 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 251.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,453 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.