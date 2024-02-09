ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Financial Analysis

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and ESGL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $19.70 billion 3.87 $2.24 billion $5.65 33.54 ESGL $5.41 million 0.72 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waste Management and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 11.47% 34.14% 7.46% ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Dividends

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ESGL pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 853.9%. Waste Management pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waste Management and ESGL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 5 9 0 2.64 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management currently has a consensus target price of $183.62, suggesting a potential downside of 3.11%. Given Waste Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than ESGL.

Summary

Waste Management beats ESGL on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

