EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Critical Review

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 1.19 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -3.87 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVmo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVmo beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

