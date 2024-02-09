eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Financial Contrast

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get eXp World alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.12% 1.99% 1.18% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for eXp World and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 1 2 0 0 1.67 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

eXp World currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than La Rosa.

This table compares eXp World and La Rosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $4.60 billion 0.40 $15.44 million $0.03 401.13 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.73 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eXp World beats La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees. The company also offers SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, and Poland. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.