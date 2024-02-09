Expedia Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,135 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of EXPE opened at $159.47 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

