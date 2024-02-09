Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

