Financial Analysis: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust 12.55% 10.00% 0.52%

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Portland Estates and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.68 -$53.10 million $0.55 11.01

Great Portland Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

