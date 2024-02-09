Financial Contrast: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) vs. Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group 0.73% 16.86% 4.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group $57.25 billion 0.20 $397.20 million $2.70 26.87

This table compares Ceconomy and Performance Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceconomy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ceconomy and Performance Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Performance Food Group has a consensus target price of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Ceconomy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

