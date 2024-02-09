Financial Review: FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) vs. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Cronos Group -124.40% -6.84% -6.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.48 $4.43 million $0.88 25.58 Cronos Group $91.90 million 8.96 -$168.73 million ($0.28) -7.71

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

