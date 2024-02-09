Financial Survey: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.76 $39.40 million $2.13 14.09 Fidelis Insurance $1.52 billion 0.99 $52.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24%

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

