Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.50. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

