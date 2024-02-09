Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Down 12.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Finning International traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.70. Approximately 238,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 200,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4.020979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

