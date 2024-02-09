Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

FTT stock opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$31.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

