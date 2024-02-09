Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded to “Outperform Market Weight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

FTT stock opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.50. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

