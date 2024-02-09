First American Financial’s (FAF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $73.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

