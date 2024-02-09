First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.35. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

