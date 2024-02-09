First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Kristina Robbins Sells 2,710 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.89.
First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
